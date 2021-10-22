Anzeige
Freitag, 22.10.2021
Megahebel: Rallyestart!? Der neue Depotgewinner?
22.10.2021 | 09:04
Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 21

22 October 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021, of 0.85 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 4 November 2021

Record Date - 5 November 2021

Pay Date - 30 November 2021

The dividend of 0.85 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION


For further information:

Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton
Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk


Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £702 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS

© 2021 PR Newswire
