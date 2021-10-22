Factories suffering from rationed grid electricity could help drive a boom in on-site solar systems, and recent moves to mandate the retrofitting of PV on existing buildings could also lift the market, as analyst Frank Haugwitz explains.There have been a range of measures taken by the Chinese authorities to achieve emission reductions, and I set out such policies in detail in an article on Wednesday. One immediate impact of such policies is that distributed solar PV has gained significant importance, simply because it enables factories to consume, on-site, their locally generated power, which ...

