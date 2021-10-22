- (PLX AI) - BioGaia shares gained 4% in early trading after the stock was raised to buy from hold at Carnegie
- • After the earnings beat in Q3, sales growth is set to accelerate again, Carnegie said, lifting its price target on the stock to SEK 575 from SEK 450
- • Stock is likely to break out of its current trading range within six months if the growth materializes: Carnegie
- • BioGaia price target also lifted at SEB, to SEK 470 from SEK 465, with recommendation remaining hold
- • The company is likely to see a gradual recovery going forward, with long term growth and M&A potential, SEB said
