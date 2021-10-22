BCA Network: Dabeiyuzhou: the Chinese Digital Artist featured in Natively Digital 1.2, the first sale in Sotheby's Metaverse

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sotheby's Metaverse" is holding its first sale from Oct.18 to Oct. 26 with a collection called "Natively Digital 1.2: The Collectors" featuring 53 works from 19 NFT collectors, including many famous NFT projects by XCOPY, Pak, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, ArtBlocks, etc.

"A Poetic Beach" from Text Gene Project created by Dabeiyuzhou, a signed artist by BCA network, and collected by Qinwen Wang is also in this auction. It's the first time that Chinese digital artists participate in Sotheby's auction.

https://metaverse.sothebys.com/natively-digital/lots/a-poetic-beach

"A Poetic Beach"

Consciousness breeds new thinking/Melancholy beyond emotional calculation is anything but a dream/As loneliness and desolation reverberate throughout the world/in the graveyard of deconstruction/A sheer coldness unbearable by any soul emerges/The trace of a flaming silhouette/Is found on the tombstones of future/A glamorizing paradise in the east/Is the home of a stretch of beach praised in many poems/Which bear witness to the history of abstract thinking.

Dabeiyuzhou is particularly popular among Gen Z because of his cyberpunk style of artworks. Known as an "oriental cyborg", he has a large follower base in China. He started to create the "Text Gene Project" series in 2019. As the originator of text NFT, the "Text Gene Project" is not limited to text, but is the combination of text, image and human voice interpretation. Known as an extremely exquisite and transcendent virtual world, this series is a combination of eastern religious culture and cyberpunk. It explores endless possibilities of human-computer collaboration on digital art and metaverse in the future.

Dabeiyuzhou is one of the high-profile digital artists in Asia, represented artist of BCA Network, and the person who is at the top of the Asian Meta-Digital Art Ranking. BCA Network is one of the most influential and well-known NFT platform in Asia. Since 2018, it has focused on the education and promotion of cryptoart movement and is committed to promoting China's quality digital artworks to the world. In Dabeiyuzhou's earlier drop on MetaOpus.co, NFT issuer & marketplace built launched by BCA Network, three new artworks from Text Gene Project started with 0.001ETH min bid and ended with the highest bid of 27.5 ETH in the total 74.5 ETH sales.

