Participating companies and industry experts from Spain's most recent renewable energy auction, including APPA, Anpier, and Fundación Renovables, share their thoughts with pv magazine on the results published this week, and what could be done better in future tenders.With official results of Spain's auction now published, it is time to take stock. For the first in time in the history of Spain's auction program, photovoltaics does not cover all of the offered capacity. Just 5.75 MW of a 300 MW reserve set aside for small projects was awarded, and another 600 MW reserve for facilities already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...