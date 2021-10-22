DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 22-Oct-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Date: 22 October 2021

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q3 as targeted; equating to an 5.7% annualised dividend yield

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2021 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 3 December 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 5 November 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 4 November 2021. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 5.7% based on the closing share price on 21 October 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Magdala Mullegadoo

T: +44 203 5303 661

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return w hile limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance .com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

