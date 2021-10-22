- (PLX AI) - Autoliv Q3 revenue USD 1,847 million vs. estimate USD 1,834 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT USD 103 million vs. estimate USD 111 million
- • Q3 EBIT USD 99 million vs. estimate USD 110 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.73 vs. estimate USD 0.73
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 5.6% vs. estimate 6.1%
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 11%
- • Outlook FY organic growth 8%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 8%
- • Significant organic sales decline as global LVP declined by 20% vs. Q3 last year (according to IHS Markit Oct 2021)
- • Sales decreased organically by 12%, yet outperformed global LVP by almost 8pp, mainly due to product launches and positive vehicle mix effects and despite negative geographical mix effects. All regions outperformed LVP by 6-16pp
- • Profitability declined due to the lower sales and higher raw material costs
- • Return on capital employed declined to 10.5% and return on equity declined to 9.3%
