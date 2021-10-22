

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $624 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $1.61 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $624 Mln. vs. $501 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



