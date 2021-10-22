

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB):



-Earnings: $550 million in Q3 vs. -$82 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.39 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $0.36 per share for the period. -Revenue: $5.85 billion in Q3 vs. $5.26 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHLUMBERGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de