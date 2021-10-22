Transparency Market Research: Matcha Tea Powder Market to cross US$ 24.8 Bn by 2031, Growing Consumer Inclination toward Natural and Herbal Ingredients Drives Sales Opportunities, Says TMR Report

- Growing product use due to health benefits of matcha tea powder is projected to boost the market growth.

- Increased demand for pure and superior-quality Japanese matcha tea powder in Asia Pacific to propel regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matcha Tea Powder Market: Overview

The popularity of matcha tea powder is growing across the globe owing to its many health benefits, including antimicrobial, antiviral, and cardioprotective properties. Thus, there is notable growth in the demand for the product, which is anticipated to boost the matcha tea powder market in the upcoming years.

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global matcha tea powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Matcha Tea Powder Market: Key Findings

Manufacturers Focus on Educating Consumers on Right Procedure for Product Consumption

Using incorrect procedure to consume matcha tea power may lead to several adverse effects such as upset stomach, anemia, insomnia, and diarrhea. Therefore, key companies in the global matcha tea powder market are growing efforts to educate people on correct consumption procedure.

Increasing Number of Start-ups Intensifies Market Competition

There is a significant growth in the competition levels of the market due to the entry of new players. Several start-ups are adopting innovative strategies to expand their businesses. For instance, many players are strengthening their online presence and offering yearly subscription discounts and beginner monthly boxes to their customers.

Matcha Tea Powder Market: Growth Boosters

Several start-ups in the matcha tea powder market are growing focus on sourcing their products from Japan .

. Matcha tea has anti-oxidative properties. As a result, its consumption can assist in stabilizing harmful free radicals, which may damage cells as well as cause severe health conditions

In comparison to majority of conventional Japanese tea types, matcha is considered to have high content of vitamin A and amino acids, which prevents muscle damage, fat burning, and promotes lean muscle growth. On the back of these advantages, the demand for matcha tea powder is increasing across major parts of the globe.

Several restaurants and cafes are increasing the use of high quality and pure Japanese matcha tea powder. One of the key reasons promoting this growth is the ability of the product to allow for adjustments in sweetness, flavor, and intensity of different seasonal matcha beverages.

In recent years, several cafes and coffee houses around the world are increasing their efforts to upgrade their beverages with cheese and matcha, and customizing drinks as per consumer demand. Besides, there is significant growth in the popularity of whole matcha waffle cones and matcha latte.

In the hotel, restaurant, café (HoReCa) sector, there is a surge in the popularity of Instagram-friendly mushroom and matcha tea, and butterfly pea matcha tea

Matcha tea powder manufacturers are experiencing increased sales opportunities owing to growing preference of major population for matcha tea for weight management activities

Increased use of matcha tea in varied forms such as beverage, cosmetic, food additive, and home ingredients to improve overall health is anticipated to create prominent demand opportunities in the matcha tea powder market in the near future

Many manufacturers are focused on the use of clean labels, which specify the ingredients used in their products

Matcha Tea Powder Market: Key Players

The report profiles some of key players operating in the global matcha tea powder market. Thus, the research document delivers all key information including company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments of all players profiled in the market report.

Some of the key players in the matcha tea powder market are:

Yamamotoyama Co. Ltd.

Associated British Foods plc

Mizuba Tea Co.

Encha

Global Matcha Tea Powder Market: Segmentation

Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Product Grade

Ceremony

Culinary

Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Packaging Style

Loose Tea

Packaged Tea

Tea Bags



Boxes & Pouches



Others

Matcha Tea Powder Market, by End Use

Residential

Commercial

Hotels



Restaurants



Offices



Cafes



Others

Industrial

Food & Beverage



Cosmetic



Others

Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Pricing

Low (Below US$ 5 )

) Medium ( US$ 5 - $ 25 )

- ) High (More than $ 25 )

Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Website



Third Party Website

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Others

Matcha Tea Powder Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

