

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $289.5 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $234.4 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $1.46 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $3.91 vs. $3.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.83 -Revenue (Q3): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.62 - $3.66 Full year EPS guidance: $14.08 - $14.12



