

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined further in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Wholesale prices decreased 1.9 percent annually in September, following a 1.4 percent decline in August.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.8 percent drop in the previous month.



Prices for export sales decreased by 0.1 percent monthly in September and fell 2.3 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose 0.4 percent on month in September and grew 2.9 percent from the previous year.



