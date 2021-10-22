- (PLX AI) - Hexpol Q3 sales SEK 4,108 million vs. estimate SEK 4,062 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 16.5% vs. estimate 17.3%
- • Q3 net income SEK 841 million
