BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

22 OCTOBER 2021

The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 6,862 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were issued on 22 October 2021 to Keith Adey for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan.

Mr Adey immediately thereafter sold 3,232 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £31.82 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs and transferred the balance of 3,630 shares to Mrs Jayne Adey.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1 Keith Adey

2 Jayne Adey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1 Director (PDMR)

2 PCA of PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares



GB0000904986 b) Nature of the transaction

1a Exercise of award granted in November 2018 under the Company's Performance Share Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.

1b Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.

1c+2 Transfer of shares to Jayne Adey (PCA). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

1a Nil 6,862

1b £31.82 3,232

1c+2 Nil 3,630 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



N/A

N/A e) Date of the transaction 22 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717