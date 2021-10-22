

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Friday's trading might be impacted by reaction to the latest earnings results. Intel (INTC), Mattel (MAT), Snap (SNAP), and Whirlpool (WHR) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of trading.



Asian shares finished flat, while European shares are trading higher.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 78.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 24.75 points.



Australia is getting out of the pandemic fear, while Russia and the U.K. are facing a grim situation. Russia has asked all unvaccinated citizens above 60 be in lockdown for the next four months.



U.S. majors finished positive on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 94.02 points or 0.6 percent to 15,215.70 and the S&P 500 rose 13.59 points or 0.3 percent to 4,549.78, while the Dow climbed well off its worst levels but still edged down 6.26 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 35,603.08.



On the economic front, the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for October will be released at 9.45 am ET. The manufacturing consensus is 60.7 and the services index consensus is 55.2.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 711 and the U.S. rig count was 543.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to participate in conversation, Facing an Uncertain World: the Federal Reserve and Climate Change Risk before event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute at 10.00 am ET.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to participate in BIS-SARB Centenary Conference panel discussion before Virtual Bank for International Settlements-South African Reserve Bank Centenary Conference at 11.00 is ET.



Asian stocks recouped early losses to end on a flat note Friday. Chinese shares ended a tad lower, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite closing 12.18 points, or 0.34 percent down, at 3,582.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.42 percent to close at 26,126.93.



Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average rose 96.27 points, or 0.34 percent, to 28,804.85 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,002.23.



Australian markets fluctuated before ending on a flat note. ASX All ordinaries finished 1.70 points or 0.02 percent lower at 7,726.80.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 74.34 points or 1.11 percent. The German DAX is adding 139.26 points or 0.90 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 40.42 points or 0.56 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 26.27 points or 0.21 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.06 percent.



