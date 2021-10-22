Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Megahebel: Rallyestart!? Der neue Depotgewinner?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.10.2021 | 14:28
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frost & Sullivan Reveals Growth Opportunities Emerging from the Decentralization of Care Delivery

Webinar will explore the concept of decentralized care across primary, secondary and tertiary care

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has propelled the agenda of "anytime, anywhere care," allowing for virtual and alternative models of care to emerge in the areas of primary, secondary and tertiary care. Technology-enabled primary care and chronic disease management, virtual visits and remote patient monitoring, and the shift to outpatient surgery centers are major decentralization trends.

Join Frost & Sullivan's expert, Siddharth Shah, for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Growth Opportunities Emerging from Decentralization of Care Delivery," on October 26 at 2:30 p.m. SGT. This session will support companies seeking to understand what decentralization of care across primary, secondary and tertiary care means for the industry and how they can realign their strategies for 2021 and beyond.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: https://frost.ly/6c-

Care delivery is undergoing a fundamental shift from retail settings and pharmacies to home-based. This expands the role of consumers and decision-makers in the market. Therefore, incumbent players must be prepared to tackle these new growth opportunities.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

  • Gain an understanding of the concept of decentralization of care across primary, secondary and tertiary care and what it means to consumers and market players.
  • Explore the trends and forces driving decentralization before and during the pandemic for clearer insights into the industry.
  • Identify the key players driving the trend of decentralization and the biggest growth opportunities arising out of decentralization.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:
Zuzana Zukarnain
Frost & Sullivan
P: +60192657808
E: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.