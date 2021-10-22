Vicinity Motor Corp. To Attend CALACT 2021 Autumn Conference & Expo

All California State Transit Agencies Attending are Authorized to Purchase Vicinity Buses through Distribution Partner ABC Companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company"), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, will attend and showcase its vehicles at the CALACT 2021 Autumn Conference & Expo taking place October 26-29 in Monterey, California at the Monterey Plaza Hotel.

The California Association for Coordinated Transportation ("CALACT") is the largest state transit association in the United States, representing California small, rural and specialized transportation providers statewide. CALACT has over 300 members and is dedicated to promoting professional excellence, stimulating ideas and advocating for effective community transportation. The CALACT Autumn Conference and Expo brings together transit agencies from throughout California to collaborate and share best practices and innovations that emphasize cooperative learning and problem solving.

In 2021, the MBTA authorized an award on behalf CALACT consortium members to select Vicinity buses in a statewide purchasing contract that gives State transit agencies authority to purchase "Buy America" compliant buses directly from the Company's diverse product portfolio through its distribution partner, ABC Companies.

"The conference brings together CALACT members from across California and we are looking forward to showcasing our flagship vehicles for them," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. "We are working diligently to introduce our products to the nation-leading California market in conjunction with our valued distribution partner, ABC Companies. This event affords attendees the opportunity to see our products firsthand and allows us to demonstrate Vicinity as the OEM supplier of choice for transportation providers' fleets state-wide."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) is a leading North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a continent-wide dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. In addition, the Company sells its proprietary electric chassis alongside J.B. Poindexter subsidiary EAVX, the Company's strategic partner, for upfitting into next-generation delivery vehicles. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Company Contact:

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

604-288-8043

IR@grandewest.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Zimmerman or Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

VMC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding anticipated vehicle deliveries, future sales, completion of its assembly facility in the State of Washington, vehicle market acceptance and strategic partnerships, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the timing of the completion of the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vicinity Motor Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669229/Vicinity-Motor-Corp-To-Attend-CALACT-2021-Autumn-Conference-Expo