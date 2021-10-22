Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee's Newest GFX Models will be on Display at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show October 27-31

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that it will unveil its newest and largest Go Fish X (GFX) model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which runs from October 27th to 31st. "My team and I are thrilled to finally be able to debut the all-new 340 GFX at the Fort Lauderdale show. The 340 GFX is Twin Vee's largest and most robust GFX model to date and we spent a considerable amount of time designing, developing, and testing our latest boat," stated Preston Yarborough, Vice President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. and the Head of Product Development for the Company. "This will also be the first time we showcase our all-new 340 GFX. Our popular 240 CC GFX and 280 GFX models will be sitting side by side next to our 340 GFX at the convention center for customers, fans, dealers, other boat builders, and attendees to see how far Twin Vee has come in terms of product development and quality."

Twin Vee's 340 GFX Team

According to Yarborough, Twin Vee evolved a lot over the years, and the Company has made a significant shift in how its boats are designed and built. "Six years ago, I was building solid but pretty basic utilitarian boats. Now we are manufacturing what I consider to be the future of offshore boating. From the day that Joseph purchased Twin Vee, the two of us have been in lockstep with the design, development and evolution of Twin Vee's future products. Visconti has supported my vision of designing an entire line of modern powercats that would be efficiently built with the best quality materials and the latest technology while still being affordable for our customers. We work hard and long hours to produce what could be considered by true offshore boaters to be the best riding boats on the water today." Yarborough looks forward to what's next for the Company's model line. "Our new GFX line of powercats is intended to be just the beginning. We continue to work on creating new models year after year. We have a 400 GFX working its way through R&D. We recently started on a new 260 GFX as well."

A computer rendering of the 340 GFX.

Yarborough encourages attendees to visit Twin Vee at the boat show and experience firsthand what the Company considers the future of offshore boating. "Our 340 GFX is the culmination of over 24 years of dreaming about designing the perfect offshore powercat. I believe it's an amazing work of form, function, and excitement that's all wrapped up in Twin Vee's new DNA. I feel confident that you will not have sticker shock when you consider the incredible quality of the boat itself."

Twin Vee will be at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center during the boat show in Space 2020.

More information on the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show can be found at https://www.flibs.com/en/home.html

About Twin Vee

Twin Vee is a designer and manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the catamaran sport boat industry, manufactured and shipped over 7000 Twin Vee's worldwide. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the power catamaran category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding manufacturing the future of offshore boating, producing the best riding boats on the water today, creating new models year after year and the 340 GFX being an amazing work of form, function, and excitement all wrapped up in Twin Vee's new DNA. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to bring new boat models to market as planned, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to supply chains and state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

