Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Oct-2021 / 14:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

22 October 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 19 October 2021, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer acquired 185,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP2.6595 per share.

On 20 October 2021, Julian Dunkerton acquired a further 187,272 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP2.6242 per share.

Following these purchases, Julian Dunkerton now holds 17,023,707 Ordinary Shares in Superdry, representing 20.7 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 Name a Julian Dunkerton 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a Chief Executive Officer/PDMR Initial notification /Amendment b Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence b each Volume Price 1.150,000 1.GBP2.65 2.25,000 2.GBP2.67 Price(s) and volume(s) 3.10,000 3.GBP2.70 c 4.50,000 4.GBP2.70 5.27,000 5.GBP2.6727 6.108,000 6.GBP2.6459 7.2,272 7.GBP2.60 Price Volume 1.GBP397,500 1.150,000 2.GBP66,750 2.25,000 3.GBP27,000 Aggregated information 3.10,000 d 4.GBP135,000 4.50,000 5.GBP72,162.90 5.27,000 6.GBP285,757.20 6.108,000 7.GBP5,907.20 7.2,272 1.19 October 2021 2.19 October 2021 3.19 October 2021 Date of the transaction 4.20 October 2021 e 5.20 October 2021 6.20 October 2021 7.20 October 2021 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 125043 EQS News ID: 1242963 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

