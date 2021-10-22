Anzeige
Freitag, 22.10.2021
22.10.2021 | 16:34
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Depositary

PR Newswire

London, October 22

22 October 2021

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Change of Depositary

The Board of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that it has approved the appointment of Citibank UK Limited ("CUKL") as the Company's Depositary with effect from 23 October 2021.

As a result of UK regulatory changes brought about by Brexit, Citibank Europe Plc, UK Branch ("CEP"), the Company's current Depositary, will no longer provide depositary services from the UK and instead a related entity, CUKL, will provide such services to the Company going forward.

All enquiries to:

Gregg Carswell - Senior Fund Control Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07800898212 or gregg.carswell@abrdn.com

