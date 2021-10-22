Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Depositary

22 October 2021

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Change of Depositary

The Board of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that it has approved the appointment of Citibank UK Limited ("CUKL") as the Company's Depositary with effect from 23 October 2021.

As a result of UK regulatory changes brought about by Brexit, Citibank Europe Plc, UK Branch ("CEP"), the Company's current Depositary, will no longer provide depositary services from the UK and instead a related entity, CUKL, will provide such services to the Company going forward.

All enquiries to: