RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 22

22 October 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 145,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 706.575p. The highest price paid per share was 713.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 700.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 453,884,700 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 852,336,996. Rightmove holds 12,832,384 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

