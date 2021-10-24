A1 Telekom Austria: A1 Telekom Austria Group closed the third quarter of 2021 with another strong performance, demonstrated in growing service revenues across all the segments. Solid trends from prior quarters continued, with still- present great demand for mobile WiFi routers and high-bandwidth products, as well as solution and con- nectivity services. Group total revenues increased by 5.5 % to Euro 1,205.2 mn in third quarter almost entirely driven by service revenue growth in all mar- kets, both in the mobile and the fixed-line businesses. Group EBITDA adjusted for restructuring expenses increased by 8.4% to 501.3 mn. Net result for the third quarter was Euro 181.0 mn (Q3 2020: 142.6 mn). CEO Thomas Arnoldner, A1 Telekom Austria Group, on the highlights of the third quarter of 2021: ...

