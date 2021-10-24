Rosenbauer: The Canton of Basel-Stadt's fire department has ordered four all-electric firefighting vehicles from Rosenbauer's "Revolutionary Technology" (RT) model series. The world market leader in firefighting equipment has thus received the first fleet order for the innovative municipal firefighting vehicle following its sales launch in September of the previous year. The Group currently has a total of 19 firm vehicle orders and over 20 reservations. Thanks to its unique vehicle architecture, which was only made possible by the alternative drive system, the RT sets new standards in ergonomics, digitalization and ecology. According to initial customer feedback, well over 90% of all operations can be carried out under all-electric battery power without the range ...

