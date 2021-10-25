

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Edward Rogers was appointed as chairman of Rogers Communications at a meeting on Sunday night, according to a statement by a group that said it represents the 'reconstituted board' of the company.



Edward Rogers advised that he intends to initiate proceedings in the British Columbia Supreme Court to confirm and implement the Shareholder Resolution.



However, Rogers Communications said that the meeting was not valid, the board's membership hasn't changed at all and John MacDonald remains the chairman.



Rogers Communications's board last Thursday voted out Edward Rogers, after he tried to replace Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale with another executive. The company appointed John MacDonald as chairman. MacDonald had been a member of the Rogers Board of Directors since 2012 and held the role of Lead Director and Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee.



Meanwhile, Edward Rogers' mother and sisters, who are fellow board directors of the company, said they support Joe Natale as CEO and support his management team. They remain as duly elected members of the Rogers Communications Board and represent the majority of the Board members of the company. No other group of individuals has any authority to purport to act as the Board of Directors of Rogers Communications Inc.



