

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported Monday that its third-quarter profit attributable to ordinary shareholders surged to $3.54 billion from last year's $1.36 billion.



Earnings per share were $0.18, more than double from prior year's $0.07.



Profit before tax climbed 76 percent to $5.40 billion from last year's $3.07 billion. Adjusted profit before tax was $6 billion, compared to $4.40 billion.



Revenue grew to $12.012 billion from last year's $11.927 billion. Adjusted revenues dropped 1 percent to $12.201 billion.



Further, the company announced share buyback of $2 billion.



Looking ahead, the company projects more positive revenue outlook. The company expects growth in mortgages, trade and deposit balances, stabilisation of net interest income and strong fee growth.



