- (PLX AI) - Galp Energia Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 607 million vs. estimate EUR 642 million.
- • Q3 adjusted net income EUR 161 million vs. estimate EUR 160 million
- • GALP Energia Group RCA Ebitda is now expected to surpass EUR 2.3 billion for the year, up from more than EUR 2 billion previously
- • Upstream: RCA Ebitda expected at c.€2.0 bn, now assuming average Brent prices at c.$70/bbl, while also reflecting the working interest production adjustments
- • Commercial: RCA Ebitda estimated at c.€300 m, following a slower oil products demand recovery in Iberia
- • Industrial & Energy Management: RCA Ebitda expected at <€100 m, as the higher Industrial performance offset by lower contribution from the Energy Management
- • Renewables: Estimated pro-forma Ebitda (not consolidated) is expected at c.€60 m, following the higher power prices in Iberia
