Alpha Blue Ocean, the family-office founded by Pierre Vannineuse, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amine Nedjai as Chief Executive Officer, following the unanimous decision of the board. This objective of this change is to foster a new phase of development for Alpha Blue Ocean group. Pierre Vannineuse and Hugo Pingray will leave their positions as CEO and COO and will take on the roles of CIO and Co-CIO respectively.

Amine Nedjai started his career at Bloomberg LP. Two and a half years later, he joined Alpha Blue Ocean as an analyst helping partners to develop leads, and structure and execute transactions for listed companies.

Within one year, he was promoted to Senior Financial Advisor for Investments Acquisitions and was responsible for structuring and executing deals for the group and partners.

In particular, he helped to drive the rapid expansion of ABO's global presence by signing contracts in new countries such as Canada, Singapore, Spain and Poland, and executed more than €600 million in new financing commitments for companies around the world.

Pierre Vannineuse, Founder of Alpha Blue Ocean "Amine has been with us since the very beginning. I knew more or less immediately that he would take the reins of the company and thus allow us, owing to his meticulous approach and the respect he inspires in the teams and our partners, to enter a new phase in our development. As far as I am concerned, I am handing over the operational side of the office in complete peace of mind. It allows Hugo and I to devote ourselves to new projects".

Amine Nedjai, CEO of Alpha Blue Ocean "I am truly grateful to Pierre. He taught me a great deal and, by handing me the baton, has given me his highest vote of confidence. I would also like to thank Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani for this appointment. In fact, we intend to maintain their outlook for the business and the methods that have made us successful over the past four years. However, we will not rest on our laurels as we aim to conquer new markets".

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneer and leading stakeholder in alternative finance in Europe, particularly in the medical innovation sector. Over a four-year period, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has deployed over €1.2 bn, 60% of which in the Health Innovation segments.

About Alpha Blue Ocean

Created in 2017 by Pierre Vannineuse, Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani, Alpha Blue Ocean is a young, dynamic family office that aims to revolutionize the financial sector by proposing innovative solutions that are constantly evolving.

Alpha Blue Ocean uses a direct, rational and efficient approach to offer alternative financing solutions. In other words, it provides flexible solutions for listed companies, also known as private investments or PIPEs (Private Investments in Public Equity).

Alpha Blue Ocean has a global presence and its investments in France include Erytech, Pharnext, AB Science, Europlasma, Safe Orthopaedics, Voluntis and DBT (Douaisienne de Basse Tension), amongst others.

