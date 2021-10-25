EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 22.10.2021



25.10.2021 / 08:00



Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 22.10.2021

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

22.10.2021 at 22.30 EET



Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 22.10.2021 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows: Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** XHEL 306,810 11.03 3,383,040.47 CEUX 315,130 11.03 3,475,888.83 AQEU 67,881 11.06 750,493.10 TQEX 310 11.12 3,447.21 XSTO 751,324 11.03 8,285,213.54 XCSE 67,950 11.02 748,584.28 Total 1,509,405 11.03 16,646,667.44

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 9.9730 and DKK to EUR 7.4403

** Rounded to two decimals



On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 1,509,405 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.



Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0212Q_1-2021-10-22.pdf



On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,



Morgan Stanley Europe SE



For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

