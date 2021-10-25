Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 43/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-25 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 - PATA Saldus SMA1R Takeover offer RIG 16.11.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 - VIRSIAIPO Public offering 05.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 - Linas Agro Group LNA1L Audited annual VLN 29.10.2021 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Audited annual TLN 31.10.2021 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000031A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB052522A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 INVL Technology INC1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 - DelfinGroup DGR Interim report, 9 RIG 05.11.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 04.11.2021 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 INVL Technology INC1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2021 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2021 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
