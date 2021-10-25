Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2021 | 08:05
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 43/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-25 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.11.2021                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  18.10.2021 - PATA Saldus SMA1R         Takeover offer    RIG  
   16.11.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.10.2021 - VIRSIAIPO             Public offering      
   05.11.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.10.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.10.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.10.2021 - Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Audited annual    VLN  
   29.10.2021                   report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.10.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T           Audited annual    TLN  
   31.10.2021                   report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.10.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.10.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.10.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA      Maturity date    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   26.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2021 Novaturas NTU1L          Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
          LVGA000031A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2021 Novaturas NTU1L          Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Coupon payment date RIG  
          LVGB052522A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.10.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Activity results, 9 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T          Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2021 INVL Technology INC1L       Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2021 Apranga APG1L           Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.10.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.10.2021 - DelfinGroup DGR          Interim report, 9  RIG  
   05.11.2021                   months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI         Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.10.2021 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Extraordinary    TLN  
   04.11.2021                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 INVL Technology INC1L       Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.10.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L       Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.10.2021 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT065023FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2021 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2021 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
