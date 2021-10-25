- (PLX AI) - Cint Q3 revenue EUR 34.3 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 6.6 million
|Cint Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.4%
|Cint AB: Cint and StatSocial offer connected data solution for insights professionals
|New partnership offers a data-driven approach to market research initiatives through highly targeted respondent profiling, including social affinity data
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/...
|02.09.
|CARNEGIE: Sale of shares in Cint Group AB (publ)
|01.09.
|CARNEGIE: Nordic Capital announces its intention to offer shares in Cint Group AB (publ) to institutional investors
|17.08.
|CINT AB: Strong organic growth & continued progress on the M&A strategy
|CINT GROUP AB
|10,300
|+2,49 %