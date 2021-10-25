- (PLX AI) - Medivir appoints Jens Lindberg as Chief Executive Officer.
- • He joins from Sedana Medical where he has been VP Commercial and acting CEO
- • Will assume position within 6 months
09:23
Medivir names Jens Lindberg as CEO
08:40
Medivir Names Jens Lindberg New CEO
08:37
Medivir Appoints Jens Lindberg as Chief Executive Officer
|MEDIVIR AB
|0,934
|+0,86 %