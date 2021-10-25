Movavi Introduces AI-Upscaling Product Releases in 2022, Makes Video Editing Simpler and Upgrades the User Experience

WILDWOOD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / The web today is full of online video editing products. These video editors allow one to switch between different video formats in a fraction of seconds. While each editor has its pros and cons, users are always looking for more. As a result, developers are constantly upgrading these online editors based on the latest trends and audience demands.

While most programs promise high speed and top-notch quality, it is not until one starts using the program that one experiences its real efficiency.

Movavi video converter is among the top video converter programs that supports all video conversion formats. It can convert MP4 videos to MKV and AVI and vice versa. The software also converts all types of files, audio formats, along with basic video editing. With its easy interface, one can easily convert videos into various formats and also create DVDs.

To enhance their popular offering, Movavi is now adopting artificial intelligence (AI) in their program. It is a unique application of AI's capabilities among prominent IT and other complex product offerings. As AI focuses on improving user experience, its adoption in video conversion and editing, particularly for non-coders, is highly enticing. One such AI adoption will be seen in 2022 Movavi software versions.

The upcoming 2022 Movavi releases will involve AI-upscaling to ensure higher video quality. The enhancement will allow users to improve the quality of their old videos shot in poor quality and give them a new life.

The upcoming 2022 Movavi releases will involve AI-upscaling to ensure higher video quality. The enhancement will allow users to improve the quality of their old videos shot in poor quality and give them a new life.

Highlights of Movavi's AI-upscaled releases

Along with video quality, AI-upscaling will also ensure faster file conversion, enhance crop and rotate tools. The software providers will also upgrade the following features;

Movavi Screen Recorder will upgrade from version 21 to version 22.

Windows 11 support applies to those users who were among the first to upgrade to the latest version.

The software supports both Windows and macOS, however, for Mac users, it is offering MacOS Monterey support.

HiDPI monitors support. Users can access the program comfortably on the large monitors

Full AMD support

Optimization of the program

Enhanced audio effects in Movavi Video Editor where users can apply their voice and other sounds to achieve different styles, diversify your video and regular audio track in a new way.

Users can upgrade to the latest version by directly visiting the Movavi website. By utilizing these features, users can seamlessly record screens, create podcasts and video tutorials.

Along with AI upscaling, the updates will also have new and improved audio tools. These involve Audio Visualizer, which will allow one to work with sound during editing.

About Movavi

Movavi is a software for simple video editing, working with audio, and converting files. It has been on the market since 2004 and continues to offer top-quality tools. The product suite is available across the globe in 18 plus languages. Today, the software has a 3 million user base across 200 nations.

With features like SuperSpeed modes for converting MKV to MP4, the software is faster than its counterparts and promises high resolution along with custom parameters. The latest AI upscaling is another promising version by the company. It has received a positive response even before the launch.

AI adoption is all about convenience and optimization. The upcoming 2022 releases will definitely let users experience this seamless program optimization.

Contact:



Julia Voloshchenko

y.voloshhenko@movavi.com

https://www.movavi.com/

