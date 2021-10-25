- (PLX AI) - BASF and SVOLT form partnership to advance battery materials development and battery recycling solutions globally.
- • Partnership will combine the strengths of both parties on cell manufacturing, cathode active materials and battery recycling to accelerate global progress towards carbon neutrality
- • Companies will cooperate in cathode active materials (CAM) development, raw materials supply and battery recycling for SVOLT's battery cells
