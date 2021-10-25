Confirming the unparalleled coverage of the 9° East position

Highlighting the dynamism of the Ukrainian broadcast market

Regulatory news:

Eutelsat Communications' (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) popular 9° East position has been selected by Zeonbud to assure the distribution of its high-quality broadcast content in Ukraine.

Zeonbud Limited is the nation-wide licensed Digital Terrestrial Television operator transmitting Ukraine's 33 major channels covering a wide range of quality broadcast content. Launched in 2010, it reaches approximately 40% of the population and covers 95% of the territory. Through this long-term contract it will leverage the unparalleled coverage of the EUTELSAT 9B satellite over Ukraine to feed its DTT network, and potentially extend its offer to a DTH service beyond the reach of its existing tower infrastructure.

The 9° East orbital location is home to a powerful satellite optimized for broadcast services and representing an ideal platform for channels seeking maximum reach into satellite homes and to terrestrial head-ends in the high-growth digital TV markets within its footprint, notably Ukraine.

Commenting on the agreement, Philippe Oliva Eutelsat's Chief Commercial Officer said: "We are excited to welcome Zeonbud with its high-quality content offer as part of our line-up on EUTELSAT 9B, further consolidating our position in the dynamic Ukrainian Broadcast market."

Irina Alyabyeva, Zeonbud's Chief Executive Officer, added: "We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat and leverage the 9° East position to ensure the best quality of service delivery of our of national channels to our viewers, and access the optionality of extending our reach through alternative distribution models."

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005318/en/

Contacts:

Media

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com



Marie Sophie Ecuer

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 32 45

mecuer@eutelsat.com



Jessica Whyte

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 21

jwhyte@eutelsat.com



Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 07

jdarlington@eutelsat.com



Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com



Alexandre Illouz

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 81

aillouz@eutelsat.com