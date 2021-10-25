Nasdaq Riga: Admission procedure for shares of AS "VIRŠI-A" initiated

Nasdaq Riga on October 22, 2021 received the listing application from AS "VIRŠI-A" requesting admission of its shares to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North. Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS "VIRŠI-A" prospectus Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. . Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021918