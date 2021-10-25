Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Riga: Admission procedure for shares of AS "VIRŠI-A" initiated

Nasdaq Riga on October 22, 2021 received the listing application from AS
"VIRŠI-A" requesting admission of its shares to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First
North. 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: AS "VIRŠI-A" prospectus



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021918
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
