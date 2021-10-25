

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate fell in October, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate fell to 78.0 in October from 78.1 percent in September.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 77.5 percent in October from 77.8 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 109.6 in October from 113.4 in September.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index declined to 111.3 in October from 113.3 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de