Jersey Chief Minister visits Fujairah's Rumailah Farm, the products of which are derived exclusively from world-renowned Jersey cows.

Rumailah Farm, Fujairah-based dairy producer, received a visit from Senator John Le Fondré, Chief Minister of the UK's Island of Jersey, who paid an official visit last week to the UAE. Le Fondré was greeted at the farm's main facility by HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi and Rumailah Farms General Manager Abdullah Taleb.

"We were delighted and honored to receive Chief Minister Senator Le Fondré at our dairy facility," Taleb says. "His visit is yet another testament to the considerable influence that Rumailah Farms has had on the local agricultural economy."

Le Fondré was elected chief minister in 2018 after holding several other political positions in Jersey, where he has backed initiatives aimed at supporting the island's local dairy industry.

Bringing Jersey's 'Milk of Royalty' to Fujairah

Senator Le Fondré visited Rumailah Farm on Oct. 14, where he received an official welcoming ceremony and an extensive tour of the facility. His visit was prompted by the fact that Rumailah Farm only uses cows imported from Jersey to produce its line of popular dairy products, popular among supermarkets and coffee shops throughout the Emirates.

Affectionately known as the "Milk of Royalty," Jersey cow milk is famous worldwide for its high fat content, which gives it an exceptionally rich and creamy taste. Rumailah Farm employs cutting-edge technology at its facility to produce its range of premium dairy products. "During the chief minister's visit, we had the pleasure of discussing the current state of agriculture in the region and the potential for further collaboration between Fujairah and Jersey," Taleb says.

Chief Minister's Visit: 'Proof of Success'

Rumailah Farm currently operates two popular coffee shops on the UAE's dynamic East Coast (in Fujairah City and Dibba) where patrons can enjoy the brand's signature milkshakes, ice cream and specialty coffee. Since the two locations opened their doors in 2020, they have continued to attract a large and loyal customer base.

"Chief Minister Le Fondré's visit is proof of Rumailah Farm's success in establishing itself as a top player in the UAE dairy market," Taleb says. "With diligent work and dedication, we expect to increase our brand's visibility across the region and beyond."

