DEWALT Is The World's First Major Power Tool Brand To Use Pouch Cell Batteries Designed For The Construction Industry, Marking A New Era Of Cordless Power Tool Performance

Revolutionary engineering of the DEWALT POWERSTACK 18V Compact Battery delivers 50% more power1 in a 25% more compact2 design, unleashing THE NEXT DIMENSION IN POWER

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the global launch of the DEWALT POWERSTACK 18V Compact Battery, a next-generation technological breakthrough that marks a new era of performance for DEWALT cordless power tools.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8842059-dewalt-worlds-first-pouch-battery-cell-technology-construction-industry/

With the DEWALT POWERSTACK battery, DEWALT is the world's first major power tool brand to use pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry. This revolutionary design delivers the lightest and most powerful compact battery from DEWALT3. Features and benefits include:

50% more power 1 enabling broad application capabilities and fast performance with cordless tools

enabling broad application capabilities and fast performance with cordless tools 25% more compact 2 and 15% lighter 4 , designed by DEWALT to provide tool maneuverability, high precision and reduced fatigue when used in tight workspaces

and 15% lighter , designed by DEWALT to provide tool maneuverability, high precision and reduced fatigue when used in tight workspaces Twice the lifespan5 providing the user benefit of more overall investment value

"DEWALT POWERSTACK 18V Compact Battery technology represents a breakthrough battery innovation in the power tools industry," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "Our groundbreaking dependable lithium-ion battery pack represents a new threshold of cordless power tool performance, helping to further realise the full potential of the cordless jobsite of the future. The DEWALT POWERSTACK battery is a significant feat of engineering that reflects a long history of innovation leadership from DEWALT, as well as our relentless pursuit to provide our customers with the best cordless power tool experience on the market."

In addition, the battery includes several features to optimise functionality. The battery pack has a LED fuel gauge that displays the battery's state-of-charge, helping the end user avoid unplanned work stoppages, and is designed with a durable, non-marring rubber overmold that provides impact resistance while helping to protect finished surfaces. The battery is ideal for cutting, drilling and fastening applications, precision and finishing tasks, and when working in tight spaces. The DEWALT POWERSTACK 18V Compact Battery is compatible with all DEWALT 18V XR tools and chargers in the 18V XR system.

Since 1924, DEWALT has been at the forefront of trailblazing technology, producing world class products based on customer needs to get the job done. From the introduction of XR FLEXVOLT batteries, the world's first batteries that automatically change voltage when users change tools, to TOOL CONNECT software that manages inventory across global jobsites through Bluetooth technology, DEWALT is committed to meeting the demands of professionals, and is proud to unveil the DEWALT POWERSTACK battery, THE NEXT DIMENSION IN POWER.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK 18V Compact Battery will begin to rollout to UK and Republic of Ireland DEWALT distributors, retailers, and e-commerce channels in early 2022.

To learn more about the DEWALT POWERSTACK 18V Compact Battery, please visit: www.dewalt.co.uk/powerstack

1 vs. DCB183 Battery, not in application

2 Footprint vs. DCB183 Battery

3 vs. DEWALT 18V XR Batteries 2Ah or lower; not in application.

4 vs. DCB183 Battery

5 Charge cycles vs. DCB183 Battery

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by DEWALT is under license.

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER, IRWIN and FACOM; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Media Contacts:

Geoffrey MacDermott

Senior Manager

07 432 636 479

gmacdermott@golin.com

Debora Raymond

Vice President, Public Relations

203-640-8054

debora.raymond@sbdinc.com

Emily Noto

Senior Public Relations Manager

443-564-7446

emily.noto@sbdinc.com