OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Friday November 5, 2021, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Aker ASA Q3 2021 webcast presentation:

Date: Friday November 5, 2021

Time: 09:00 a.m. CET

Format: Live webcast

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211105_1/

The Q3 2021 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-q3-2021-results,c3439172