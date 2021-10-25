Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2021 | 10:29
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Membership change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: UBS Europe SE

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of UBS Europe SE  
 (Member ID UBS). UBS Europe SE will change Clearing Member Identity in the   
 Danish CSD system (VP Securities A/S).                     
The new identity 05295 will be valid from trade date October 28, 2021.     
November 1, 2021 will be the first settlement date for 05295 in the CSD system. 
Member: UBS Europe SE                              
INET memberID: UBS                               
Clearing and settlement ID: 05295                        
Valid from date in Danish CSD system: October 28, 2021             
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or                                   
Julian Butterworth telephone +46 405 6000                    
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021953
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
