

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production increased at a softer pace in September, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Industrial output grew 12.24 percent year-on-year in September, after a 13.43 percent increase August.



The annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 12.78 percent from 14.3 percent in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output rose 7.36 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying declined 4.11 percent and water supply output decreased 0.84 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 2.23 percent in September, after a 1.19 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

