First North Denmark: Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 16 November 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Q-Interline A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 9 November 2021 at 10:00 CET at the latest. Name: Q-Interline ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061677135 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: QINTER ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum 13,000,000 shares Maximum 14,000,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 19614409 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 238377 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ------------------------------------------ 50 5020 Industrials Industrial Goods and Services ------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021990