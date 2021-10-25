Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Membership change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Société Générale S.A.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Société Générale S.A. (Member ID SGL). Société Générale S.A. will change Clearing Member Identity in the Danish CSD system (VP Securities A/S). The new identity 05295 will be valid from trade date October 28, 2021. November 1, 2021 will be the first settlement date for 05295 in the CSD system. Please note that there is no change to Société Générale S.A.'s other MPID SGP. Member: Société Générale S.A. INET memberID: SGL Clearing and settlement ID: 05295 Valid from date in Danish CSD system: October 28, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 405 6000 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021970