Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2021 | 11:41
77 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Membership change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Société Générale S.A.

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Société Générale 
 S.A. (Member ID SGL). Société Générale S.A. will change Clearing Member    
 Identity in the Danish CSD system (VP Securities A/S).             
The new identity 05295 will be valid from trade date October 28, 2021.     
November 1, 2021 will be the first settlement date for 05295 in the CSD system. 
Please note that there is no change to Société Générale S.A.'s other MPID SGP. 
Member: Société Générale S.A.                          
INET memberID: SGL                               
Clearing and settlement ID: 05295                        
Valid from date in Danish CSD system: October 28, 2021             
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning 
 Kruse or                                    
Julian Butterworth telephone +46 405 6000                    
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021970
