Asset Value Investors (AVI) publishes an update on its Shareholder Campaign at Symphony International Holdings (SIHL)

Asset Value Investors (AVI) first wrote to SIHL's shareholders on 29 April 2021 to voice our concerns regarding the disastrous returns experienced by shareholders and the chronic conflicts of interest that lie at the heart of the company.

We are now writing in response to a letter from Anil Thadani, the key principal at the Investment Manager of SIHL. While we had planned for our next communication to be an update on our next steps following widespread shareholder support for our objectives, we cannot let Mr Thadani's latest disingenuous comments remain unchallenged.

The full letter can be found by clicking on the following link:

https://www.assetvalueinvestors.com/save-symphony-public-letter-october-21

