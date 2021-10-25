Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet at at 30 September 2021
PR Newswire
London, October 25
Pacific Assets Trust plc
25 October 2021
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2021
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734
