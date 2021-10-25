Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
25.10.2021 | 12:04
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Interim Accounts

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Interim Accounts

PR Newswire

London, October 25

25 October 2021

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Interim Accounts

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that its Interim Report and Consolidated Accounts for the half year ended 30 June 2021 are available from the Company's website at:

www.ukcpreit.com

All enquiries to:

Kerri Hunter - Real Estate Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07739 817868 or kerri.hunter@abrdn.com

Jamie Horton - Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07734 495090 or Jamie.horton@abrdn.com

Gregg Carswell - Senior Fund Control Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07800 898212 or gregg.carswell@abrdn.com

