UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Interim Accounts

25 October 2021

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Interim Accounts

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that its Interim Report and Consolidated Accounts for the half year ended 30 June 2021 are available from the Company's website at:

www.ukcpreit.com

All enquiries to:

Kerri Hunter - Real Estate Fund Manager, abrdn

Tel: 07739 817868 or kerri.hunter@abrdn.com

Jamie Horton - Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, abrdn

Tel: 07734 495090 or Jamie.horton@abrdn.com