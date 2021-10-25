UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Interim Accounts
PR Newswire
London, October 25
25 October 2021
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Interim Accounts
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that its Interim Report and Consolidated Accounts for the half year ended 30 June 2021 are available from the Company's website at:
www.ukcpreit.com
All enquiries to:
Kerri Hunter - Real Estate Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07739 817868 or kerri.hunter@abrdn.com
Jamie Horton - Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07734 495090 or Jamie.horton@abrdn.com
Gregg Carswell - Senior Fund Control Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07800 898212 or gregg.carswell@abrdn.com
