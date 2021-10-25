Cavotec SA: Cavotec wins cleantech orders worth EUR 6.5M from two of the world's largest shipping lines

Cavotec has again won substantial orders for its shore power connection systems from two of the world's largest container shipping lines, underlining its role as a leading supplier of cleantech systems and a key enabler of the decarbonisation of ports. The total financial value of the orders is more than EUR 6.5M with deliveries taking place during the coming two years. Both orders were booked in the third quarter.

"Our electrification technologies are playing a key role in enabling the decarbonisation of the global maritime sector. As the pace of change accelerates and our position grows, we remain focused on making shipping part of a cleaner future for all," says Mikael Norin, Cavotec CEO.

The orders includes Cavotec's prefabricated PowerFit shore power connection modules that will be retrofitted to existing container vessels. Cavotec PowerFit systems enable ships to connect to shoreside electrical power quickly and safely. The units will be installed on both sides of the vessels to further facilitate electrical connection.

Cavotec's shore power connection systems dramatically reduce emissions of harmful carbon dioxide, nitrogen and sulphur oxides and particulate matter, thereby improving air quality and health outcomes in port areas and surrounding communities. Cavotec pioneered shore power in the 1980s and today, is the leading supplier of shore power and charging systems for ships and other mobile equipment.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com .

