Montag, 25.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
25.10.2021 | 12:16
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, October 25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Simon Hayes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
b)LEI
213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
885.99 pence per share20,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,000 ordinary 25p shares

885.99 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
22 October 2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

© 2021 PR Newswire
