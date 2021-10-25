

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined more than initially estimated in August, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 101.3 in August from 104.1 a month ago. The score was revised down from 101.8 and also the lowest since February.



The coincident index came in at 91.3, down from 94.4 in July. The flash reading for August was 91.5.



The lagging index slid to 94.1 from 95.2 in the previous month. The score for August was below the initial estimate of 94.8.



