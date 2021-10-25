Wise will be embedded into Payfare's digital banking platform, enabling gig workers to quickly send international payments to 80+ countries

Payfare (TSX: PAY) and Wise (LSE: WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, today announced plans to bring fast, low-fee and secure international money transfer capabilities to Payfare's digital banking app in 2022. The partnership will bring together the leading instant payout and digital banking solution for contract workers, Payfare, with the low-cost leader for international money transfers in a digital payments experience tailored to the gig economy.

Beginning next year, the North American gig and contract workers Payfare supports will be able to send money abroad instantly via Wise's payments infrastructure, directly from Payfare digital banking apps. Payfare, who works with some of the world's largest on-demand platforms, will be the first to leverage Wise to enable the growing gig economy to send money internationally.

"To transfer money to family and friends abroad, the workers we support have historically had to use various legacy services that were costly, inconvenient and had hidden fees," said Marco Margiotta, Payfare CEO and Founding Partner. "We couldn't be more excited to bring this service to our platform in order to deliver more convenience and cost savings to our cardholders."

With its mission of making international money transfers fast, cheap and convenient, Wise helps people and businesses securely move and spend money in over 56 currencies. With full price transparency, including low cost pricing, and the use of real-time exchange rates, Wise strategically aligns with Payfare's mission to power financial inclusion and empowerment for the global gig economy.

"Wise is committed to providing a best-in-class digital user experience for international transfers, coupled with speed and convenience," said Ryan Zagone, Head of Americas, Wise for Banks. "Payfare is similarly committed to providing a leading instant payout and digital banking solution in which we can work together to bring a faster international money transfer solution to millions of workers in the U.S. and Canada."

About Payfare (TSX: PAY)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payout solutions for today's gig economy. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

For further information please visit www.payfare.com.

About Wise

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. With the Wise account, people and businesses can hold 56 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Huge companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere. However you use the platform, Wise is on a mission to make your life easier and save you money.

Co-founded by Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann, Wise launched in 2011 under its original name TransferWise. It is one of the world's fastest-growing tech companies and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, WISE.

10 million people and businesses use Wise, which processes over £5 billion in cross-border transactions every month, saving customers over £1 billion a year.

For more information on Wise Platform and capabilities, visit wise.com/us/business/api.

